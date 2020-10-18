Labor Law: Employers should communicate policies on time off for voting

As soon as possible prior to Election Day, employers should communicate with all employees regarding their policy, if any, providing time off to vote.

If the employer has no policy, the employer should notify employees that it expects that employees will vote before or after their normal workday, or during their normal lunchtime break. Advise employees that if they anticipate any issues with being able to vote before or after work, or during lunch, that they need to talk with their supervisors ahead of time, and not wait until Election Day.

Employers cannot dock the pay of exempt employees who arrive late to work, or leave early, to vote, but non-exempt employees who are paid hourly will only be paid for the time the employee is at work. However, employees (both exempt and non-exempt) who fail to comply with the employer’s attendance policies can be disciplined. For these reasons, it’s important to set the expectation ahead of time so there is no confusion over what the employer expects.

Employers should not communicate political preference, or provide benefits only to certain employees whom the employer believes will vote in favor of the manager or employer’s political preference.