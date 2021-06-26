Labor Law: Employers should continue to listen to LGBTQ+ employees and strive to create an inclusive and respectful work environment

Too often people try to stereotype what it means to be gay. People need to realize that being gay is just one aspect of who he is and it doesn’t define him, Reid said.

In the early days, he worried his personal life would turn into a scandal. Over the years, he has been told flat out that he was denied jobs because he was on the wrong side of politics to be gay.

Townley Goldsmith-Ray, executive director of Greater Richmond SHRM, a chapter of the national Society for Human Resource Management, has been married to her wife for 16 years.

She values the opportunity she has to influence how businesses develop inclusive environments for members of the LGBTQ+ community through her affiliation with the Greater Richmond SHRM.

For too many LGBTQ+ employees, discrimination is a way of life and has a real human cost.

It leaves people feeling afraid to be who they are, being wary of their co-workers, having to tolerate bullying or offensive jokes, and experiencing higher levels of stress and other detrimental effects on their physical and mental health, Goldsmith-Ray said.

For her own experience, Goldsmith-Ray has thrived in workplaces where she has been able to bring her full authentic self.