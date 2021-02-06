Labor Law: Employers should evaluate their pay and hiring practices to uncover any bias or disparate impact in practices

“Google agreed to enhance future compliance proactively and review its current policies, procedures and practices related to hiring, compensation; conduct analyses; and take corrective action to ensure non-discrimination,” the Labor Department said.

By agreeing to an “early resolution,” Google may have avoided additional audits of its other locations for a period of five years.

The Labor Department identified pay discrimination as a “systemic problem,” and suggested that employers “conduct regular pay equity audits to ensure that their compensation systems promote equal opportunity.”

While only certain federal contractors are subjected to the reach of the compliance office, all employers should consider evaluating their pay and hiring practices to uncover any bias or disparate impact in these practices.

Virtually all employers are subject to the Equal Pay Act, which requires that men and women in the same workplace be given equal pay for equal work.

Employers with 15 or more employees are governed by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which requires nondiscrimination in hiring and other employment practices based on race, sex, national origin, color and religion.