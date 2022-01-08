Labor Law: Employers should take ADA requests seriously and review them on a case-by-case basis

The allergist working with the health system recommended a skin test to determine if the employee would experience a reaction. The employee initially declined the test, and thus her exemption was denied.

After Norman was suspended and threatened with termination for failing to comply with the flu vaccine policy, she agreed to be tested by the allergist. The allergist determined that Norman would experience no negative reaction, and administered the flu vaccine to Norman.

Shortly thereafter, the employee experienced shortness of breath and heart palpitations, similar to her reactions two previous times. She was treated with Albuterol and an EpiPen injection. The employee was referred to the emergency department, where hospital notes indicate that the employee should “not receive any formulation of the flu vaccination indefinitely.”

While the employee claimed that the health system failed to accommodate her disability, in a Summary Order (which means it doesn’t set precedent), the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the health system did provide the employee a reasonable accommodation.