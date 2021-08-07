Labor Law: Employers should view the findings from the investigation of Cuomo as a wake-up call to action

The reality is that many people simply smile or participate when offensive conduct happens in the workplace. They are not consenting; they are simply going along to get along.

The victim is not ever required to tell a perpetrator to stop or that the behavior is unwelcome before the conduct can be considered harassment. It is the expectation of the perpetrator not to engage in the behavior in the first place.

Organizations must also provide for a process to receive complaints and conduct objective investigations into them, which in this case was absent. Instead, those who surrounded Cuomo protected him and failed to stop the misconduct.

When one woman complained to the governor’s chief of staff, she was moved to another location. No investigation was conducted.

Instead, the office implemented a practice whereby women staff members would not be left alone with the governor. This is an unacceptable response.

The report also found the governor’s office tried to publicly discredit a victim, including by disseminating to the media confidential internal documents that painted her in a negative light and circulating a proposed op-ed or letter disparaging her.