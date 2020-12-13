Labor Law: Finding ways to appreciate and reward employees after a long, difficult year

It’s tough to find anything that feels like a “wow.” Employers should do their best, knowing that some effort is better than nothing.

Perhaps one way to find joy is to focus on doing something for others — either health care workers, nursing homes or another local charity. Consider dividing employees into small groups and give them each the same money the organization would spend on a holiday party per person for them to give in charitable gifts. The time spent volunteering (if that is part of their decision) and donating should be during working hours. Employees can then report back on their mission-centered holiday cheer and perhaps bring more joy to the team than a Zoom party (another … virtual meeting).

Year-end rewards

According to the survey, despite over 50% of companies reporting that COVID has had a negative impact on their business, more employers are planning a year-end appreciation and recognition than previous years, but in the form of money, not gifts.

About 11% of employers in 2019 responded that they were giving a “non-monetary gift” to employees such as a gift basket or extra vacation day. Only 4% said they planned to do this in 2020.