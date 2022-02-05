Labor Law: Five common mistakes employers make in achieving diversity, equity and inclusion

Employers can and should cast a wide net to find qualified and diverse talent so that the employer is able to select from a group of highly qualified individuals. Employers that claim diverse talent isn’t out there probably aren’t making the effort.

In addition, employers should look for opportunities within the organization to develop talent so that diverse individuals are prepared for opportunities when they are available.

When organizations change the priority from quotas and preferences to effort, talent development and opportunities, diverse representation should naturally occur.

Mistake 3: There is only one way to create and retain diverse workers.

In truth, creating an inclusive workplace requires an individualized assessment of the needs and opportunities of the organization and then implementing specific and measurable changes to meet the needs of the organization.

Too often, the business will read a book about diversity and then try to implement ideas that don’t fit that organization.

This is why we need to reinforce that DEI is about culture, not programs.