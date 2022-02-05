Labor Law: Five common mistakes employers make in achieving diversity, equity and inclusion

In January, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order designating a chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer rather than a title of a diversity, equity and inclusion official.
By swapping the term “equity” for “opportunity,” some questioned the difference and meaning of those terms.
In fact, there are frequently misconceptions and confusion around these topics, which cause employers to either do nothing, make mistakes or sow division among co-workers.
Here are five common mistakes around diversity, equity, opportunity and inclusion in the workplace:
Mistake 1: Diversity, equity, opportunity and inclusion are treated as “programs.”
In fact, DEI needs to be part of the fabric of the organizational culture and not treated as a “program” or “project.”
By way of example, I work with a large company that starts every meeting with a safety discussion. Every single time. It doesn’t have a safety program (although it likely has a safety manager and written protocols), it has a safety culture — and everyone know this is a priority.
DEI needs to be the same concept.
Whether developing job descriptions, recruiting, conducting interviews, deciding compensation, promotions, opportunities, discipline and even terminating employees, DEI needs to be considered, including whether implicit bias has crept into the decision-making process.
It’s not a one-and-done program. Each day, managers should be considering what they can do to ensure a sense of inclusion and belonging within their teams.
Mistake 2: DEI requires affirmative action.
The opposite is true, but this misconception was further proliferated when President Joe Biden announced he plans to select only a Black woman for the upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. This has led to some open discussions around affirmative action.
While the president has the right to appoint whomever he chooses, it remains illegal under federal employment laws to select a candidate based on a protected characteristic. This is true even if the employer is a federal contractor and must meet the requirements of having an affirmative action plan.
Even in that scenario, the federal code states that placement goals serve as “objectives or targets” and “may not be rigid and inflexible quotas.” In fact, the federal code states, “Quotas are expressly forbidden.”
“In all employment decisions, the contractor must make selections in a nondiscriminatory manner,” the code states. “Placement goals do not provide the contractor with a justification to extend a preference to any individual, select an individual, or adversely affect an individual’s employment status, on the basis of that person’s race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.”
Employers can and should cast a wide net to find qualified and diverse talent so that the employer is able to select from a group of highly qualified individuals. Employers that claim diverse talent isn’t out there probably aren’t making the effort.
In addition, employers should look for opportunities within the organization to develop talent so that diverse individuals are prepared for opportunities when they are available.
When organizations change the priority from quotas and preferences to effort, talent development and opportunities, diverse representation should naturally occur.
Mistake 3: There is only one way to create and retain diverse workers.
In truth, creating an inclusive workplace requires an individualized assessment of the needs and opportunities of the organization and then implementing specific and measurable changes to meet the needs of the organization.
Too often, the business will read a book about diversity and then try to implement ideas that don’t fit that organization.
This is why we need to reinforce that DEI is about culture, not programs.
In addition, organizations should promote DEI culture shifts in a positive light because great diverse and inclusive cultures create great places to work for everyone.
Mistake 4: DEI is about race. This is probably the most common myth and sometimes the only aspect of diversity that people consider.
In truth, organizations should consider traditional barriers to success in organizations and include those when viewing cultural shifts.
Traditionally, organizational power has rested with young, heterosexual, educated, English-speaking, able-bodied white men.
Add a disability, and there is a barrier. Add a different race or national origin or gender — there is another barrier.
Race and gender representation do matter, but so do all the other aspects of diversity, including people with disabilities or sexual orientation, and they should be considered when viewing DEI opportunities.
Mistake 5: DEI must be driven by the DEI vice president.
DEI experts add tremendous value to help organizations shift culture but, too often, managers look to the DEI leader or to the DEI committees to wait for change.
Many managers are counting on their companies to put out statements and give money to organizations and then assume they are done.
Everything about DEI is local — meaning you, the manager — must do your thing to make changes happen.
Don’t count on anyone else or worry what other people are doing. Consult your DEI experts, look at your span of control, and individualize a plan for your team.
Determine what you can do to develop a sense of belonging and inclusion to all members of your team and meet people where they are now. It’s entirely within your control to do what is within your control.
Karen Michael is an attorney and president of Richmond-based KarenMichael PLC and author of “Stay Hired.” She can be reached at stayhired@stayhired.net.