Labor Law: Gender stereotypes cost a Florida dealership $500,000; decision should prompt companies to look at promotion practices

“It’s time for the ‘good old boy’ method of selecting general managers for their dealerships to be retired,” the EEOC’s regional attorney said.

The EEOC’s trial attorney said, “This is a victory for women who work to prove themselves and break glass ceilings in male-dominated industries.”

The agency also suggested that the verdict should prompt organizations to “take a strong look at their promotion practices and ask themselves whether gender bias is playing a role in advancement opportunities.”

Gender stereotyping is quite common in businesses, and not just by those in the opposite gender.

A female leader recently admitted to me that she had been denying a younger subordinate a promotion under the assumption that female subordinate would not want to travel (a requirement of the promotion) while raising two small children.

Following implicit bias training, the female leader was able to self-reflect and identify her own biases and how those have impacted her decision-making.

Earlier this year, the Harvard Business Review cited an analysis by the Center for WorkLife Law that was engaged to evaluate bias in performance reviews at a law firm.