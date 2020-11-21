Labor Law: Give thanks to workers - and show it

In normal times this may seem sensitive and sentimental. During the pandemic, employees don’t need another event or activity. They need a break — a mental and physical break from work.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in late October to U.S. employees that he planned to reward employees with extended time off over Thanksgiving. “The idea here is to give as many people as possible a break. I hope you can disconnect and take the time to rest and recharge before the final push of the year,” he wrote to employees in a letter.

In talking with employers, I have been surprised at how few of them have scheduled any time off through the end of the year. They are working nonstop to survive and keep up.

So during this week, consider giving employees a break from work, even if it’s just few hours. And, sending an employee an email during the “break” telling the employee not to respond until Monday violates the break.

If the work doesn’t allow for a break or unexpected time off, consider a bonus, gift card or something demonstrable. Make sure that it is noted as a discretionary payment/gift to avoid any FLSA issues.

And, of course, a handwritten letter of appreciation is always in style any time of year.