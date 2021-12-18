Labor Law: Guidelines for gift giving, parties and holiday pay

Holiday pay: Special holiday pay is not required by federal or Virginia law. Most employers, however, voluntarily provide holiday pay, and premium or extra pay for those who work on a holiday.

Properly classified exempt employees are compensated for the entire workweek, and must be paid for the entire week when the employee is ready and willing to work, and works any part of the workweek.

Under limited circumstances, an employer can deduct a full-day absence when the employee is unable to work, but this is subject to special rules. For any workplaces that are closed on a holiday, the exempt employee generally must be paid for the week.

For non-exempt employees, if a company pays an employee for a holiday not worked, that time does not need to be calculated into the employee’s overtime calculation.

For example, if the company pays an employee 8 hours of holiday pay for Dec. 25, but that employee otherwise works 40 hours in the workweek, the employee will be paid 48 hours of straight time. No overtime is due because the employee didn’t work more than 40 hours in the workweek. Overtime has to be paid only when a non-exempt employee works more than 40 hours in a workweek.

There are exceptions to some of these rules, including for health care and public safety workers who can be paid under a formula other than a workweek. Special rules for overtime and premium pay can be found at www.dol.gov.