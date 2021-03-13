Labor Law: How can companies legally get their employees back to the office?

The ADA does not require that the employer remove the essential function, such as on-site attendance, as an accommodation.

A person with an underlying health condition that makes that person susceptible to complications from COVID-19 is not automatically entitled to work from home as an accommodation. It will depend on whether on-site attendance is an essential job function.

For example, a reader shared an email she received from a Richmond-area school system after she complained that her son’s teachers had not returned to the classroom. The school responded that the teachers were receiving a reasonable accommodation to work virtually.

On-site attendance for a teacher whose students are in the classroom would be, in most cases, an essential job function.

An employee whose essential job function is on-site attendance, but due to a disability cannot perform the job on-site despite accommodation efforts, is no longer qualified for the job and can be terminated or transferred to a vacant and open position if one is available.

The employee could be granted unpaid leave as a reasonable accommodation, so long as the medical documentation provides a return to work date and the leave does not create an undue hardship.