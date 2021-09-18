Labor Law: How should businesses respond to Biden’s vaccine mandate?

Jon Hyman, partner at Wickens Herzer Panza law firm in Ohio, carefully studied Biden’s proposal and believes issuing the emergency temporary standard is “almost certainly illegal.”

An emergency temporary standard skips OSHA’s traditional rulemaking process, Hyman said, and instead allows the agency to issue a temporary six-month standard to address a bona fide safety emergency in the workplace “as necessary to protect workers from grave danger.”

Of the 10 emergency temporary standards issued previously by OSHA, Hyman said three went into effect with no challenge and six were challenged, only one of which was upheld. The last remaining one, which went into effect earlier this year for health care employers, has been challenged, but no ruling has been issued yet.

Hyman suggests that there is “no doubt that the ongoing COVID pandemic continues to be a national emergency,” but he disagrees that OSHA will be able to demonstrate that the emergency temporary standard is “necessary to protect workers from grave danger.”