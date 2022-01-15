Labor Law: How should employers respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's halt of a worker vaccine requirement?

In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court put back into place a stay of the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in November.

The court’s majority said OSHA exceeded its authority in issuing the order and it would likely not prevail on the merits. But the case will be sent back to the federal appeals court to proceed on the merits during which time the stay will continue.

The emergency order required employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccine or weekly testing, masking and provided heavy administrative burdens and fines for violations. The rule covered an estimated 85 million workers.

The vaccine rules were due to take effect this month, but they were put on hold while the legal challenges from businesses and states were considered

Those requirements are all gone for now. But there is a chance that they could reappear if OSHA prevails later on the merits or it is successful in implementing the permanent rule it is seeking.