Labor Law: How will Justice Amy Coney Barrett rule on workplace Issues?

But in this case, she said that the employee “offered direct comparative evidence that only men, and not women, experienced the kind of treatment that he did at Rosebud.”

She added that there was “ample testimony” that “only men were groped, taunted, and otherwise tormented. Witnesses recounted the numerous times they saw men grabbing the genitals and buttocks of other men. No witness recalled seeing female Rosebud employees subjected to the same treatment. Because Smith introduced evidence that his coworkers only harassed male employees, the jury was free to conclude that these men discriminated against him on the basis of sex.”

This case illustrates how Barrett will read and apply the law.

The case was carefully analyzed with an outcome that was appropriate based on a strict reading and interpretation of the facts and law.

Of course, this case also illustrates how poorly managed some companies are and how unacceptable it is to have these behaviors in the workplace.

If employers are waiting to see how Barrett will rule on employment cases before they get their workplaces in order, they are missing a key opportunity to address workplace culture.