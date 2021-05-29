Labor Law: In getting employees back to the workplace, companies need to determine whether onsite attendance is an essential job function

Many employers have indicated that the workplace culture has been eroded during this past year. While work is getting done, they believe a workplace is more than production and that workplace culture is built on relationships, collaboration, and spontaneous mentorship which employers have felt was lost when employees were remote.

Companies who want to return employees to the workplace either full time or through some hybrid model of remote work should give employees at least four weeks to prepare.

Prior to doing so, employers should determine whether onsite attendance is an essential job function for each job, and if so, the reasons why the job cannot be fully performed remotely.

Onsite attendance is likely an essential job function for a person, for instance, who works in manufacturing or is a teacher whose students are in the classroom.

For other jobs, such as technical writer, onsite attendance may not be an essential job function, unless onsite collaboration is necessary or for other reasons.

It is up to the employer to determine essential job functions and job descriptions should be updated accordingly.