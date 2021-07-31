Labor Law: In the wake of labor shortages, employers need new strategies to attract talent 'and really utilize everything available'

“We are in the midst of a staffing shortage across the country,” she said.

The lack of workers means the hotel can’t book rooms for guests because it doesn’t have enough workers to clean the rooms. The hotel also can’t get the supplies needed like linens and other essentials.

Willis said the hotel is “literally trying everything” to hire and retain workers, such as raising pay, offering sign-on bonuses and increasing referral bonuses.

These measures have a trickle-down effect because the hotel cannot overlook the current staff. The hotel is also implementing wage adjustments and other fringe benefits to try and keep those workers on board, such as offering complimentary lunches, parking and coffee.

“In this market, you cannot be passive. You have to recruit aggressively and really utilize everything available to you,” Willis said.

Most importantly, she said employers need to be make the application and hiring process “quick and easy” for the applicant.

Willis has found the most success by reaching out to candidates via Indeed and ZipRecruiter and asking candidates to apply for the hotel’s open jobs.