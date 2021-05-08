Labor Law: It is legal for businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

In its guidance, the EEOC referred to the FDA’s obligation under the authorization to ensure that recipients of the vaccine are provided certain disclosures such as the known and potential benefits and risks, the extent to which benefits and risks are unknown, and the individual’s option to accept or refuse the vaccine.

The EEOC suggests that this information is typically given to recipients of the vaccine via a fact sheet by the vaccine provider.

No court has ruled on whether the emergency use authorization status for the vaccines prohibits employers from requiring a vaccine as a condition of employment. The EEOC also does not appear to believe that to be the case.

Last month, employees of the Los Angeles school district filed a lawsuit to prohibit their employer from mandating the vaccine based on the emergency use authorization.

The EEOC also opined that requiring proof that an employee has received the COVID-19 vaccine is not likely to elicit disability-related information, and is therefore permissible.

The EEOC cautioned, however, that asking subsequent questions, such as why the employee didn’t receive the vaccination, may elicit information about a disability and therefore trigger a violation of the ADA.