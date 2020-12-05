Labor Law: Job reassignment remains the accommodation of last resort under the ADA, court rules

The employee argued that Lowe’s was required to make permanent the arrangement to have another employee drive him to his stores. The court correctly stated the ADA does not mandate accommodations that require other employees to work harder or longer.

“In the end, Lowe’s made reasonable, sensitive attempts to accommodate an indisputably valued employee in his present position,” the appeals court wrote. “And yet, between the fixity of [the employee’s] mobility-related restrictions and his refusal to accept the motorized scooter accommodation, Lowe’s determination that he could no longer remain in the highly demanding [director] position was reasonable.”

Reassignment: Once it was determined the employee could not be accommodated in his current job, he sought a transfer to one of two vacant director-level positions as a reasonable accommodation.

On this issue, the court noted, “Claims for reassignment under the ADA” amount to a “last resort.”

In prior cases in other circuit courts, reassignment had become akin to the disabled employee receiving a preference in hiring above more qualified candidates as an accommodation.

The appeals court flatly rejected this approach, including “preferential accommodations.”