Labor Law: Labor Department finalizes rule on how to classify independent contractors but it differs from Virginia law

Where a company simply requires the individual to “comply with specific legal obligations, satisfy health and safety standards, carry insurance, meet contractually agreed-upon deadlines or quality control standards, or satisfy other similar terms that are typical of contractual relationships between businesses (as opposed to employment relationships),” these factors do not constitute the control needed to make it more or less likely to be an employee under the law, according to the new regulations.

2. The worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on the initiative and/or investment: An individual is more likely to be an independent contractor if he/she “has an opportunity to earn profits or incur losses based on his or her exercise of initiative (such as managerial skill or business acumen or judgment) or management of his or her investment in or capital expenditure on, for example, helpers or equipment or material to further his or her work.”

If the individual is “unable to affect his or her earnings or is only able to do so by working more hours or faster,” then the test likely leans toward an employment relationship.

Where these two core factors do not lead to a conclusive determination, employers should consider: