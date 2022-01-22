Labor Law: Labor Department sues Georgia employer who paid fired employee in 91,500 oil-covered pennies

Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
Consider what happened to a Georgia man who finally got the $915 that his former employer owed him months after he was let go.
Auto repair shop A OK Walker Autoworks in Georgia is alleged to have paid the former worker his final wages of $915 by delivering the amount in about 91,500 oil-covered pennies to the former employee’s home. In doing so, the repair shop owner blocked and stained the former employee’s driveway, requiring nearly seven hours to remove the coins.
The employer allegedly left a pay stub marked with an expletive at the worker’s home and published defamatory statements about the former employee on the company’s website.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against the owner of the auto repair shop in federal court in Georgia for retaliation, claiming the actions were motivated by a retaliatory motive after the former worker filed a complaint with the Labor Department’s wage and hour division following his resignation.
Upon further investigation, the Labor Department determined that the repair shop failed to pay overtime wages in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and now owes workers $36,971 in back wages.
The agency alleges that the owner violated the FLSA by paying employees straight time for all hours worked, instead of paying the overtime rate of pay when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. The owner also failed to maintain proper recordkeeping of time worked and pay rates.
The Labor Department also seeks to enjoin the employer from future FLSA violations.
“By law, worker engagement with the U.S. Department of Labor is protected activity. Workers are entitled to receive information about their rights in the workplace and obtain the wages they earned without fear of harassment or intimidation,” said Steven Salazar, the wage and hour division district director in Atlanta, in a Labor Department news release about the case.
“Workers and employers should feel free to contact the Wage and Hour Division. In fact, all employers should review their employment practices and contact the division to discuss questions they have regarding their responsibilities under the law.”
Companies need to get their pay practices in order.
This is especially true in Virginia where new state wage and hour laws were passed last year. Businesses can be held liable for three times what is owed if found to have intentionally violated the Virginia law.
Workers have a right to file a complaint with federal and state regulators, including the Labor Department, and cannot be retaliated against for doing so. This is true even if the employee still works for the company, or if the employee is no longer employed.
Karen Michael is an attorney and president of Richmond-based KarenMichael PLC and author of “Stay Hired.” She can be reached at stayhired@stayhired.net.