Labor Law: Managers can learn leadership lessons from the tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

This requires crucial conversations with even the highest-performing and long-term employees. Dasher and Dancer should be held to the same standards as anyone else.

Employees shouldn’t have to prove themselves to be respected

Rudolph was not unlike many under-represented individuals in the workplace. He looked different from the others and therefore had to continually prove his worth from day one. Instead of being valued for his unique talents, he was maligned.

It was not until Rudolph proved his worth guiding Santa through the night with his unique characteristic that finally all of the other reindeer loved him.

Rudolph shouldn’t have to prove himself by using his best feature to prove his worth. He could have done so as a reindeer — the light was just a bonus.

Many under-represented individuals or those who have unique talents or characteristics feel like they have to work twice as hard and prove their value from the interview to hire — and then every day thereafter. Their counterparts who are more aligned with the majority are immediately accepted and assumed to meet qualifications and add value.

Creating an inclusive and respectful workplace will be a good start to revolutionizing a diverse workplace.