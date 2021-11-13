Labor Law: Navigating the uncertainty over the vaccination rule for private businesses has left employers scrambling

The legal battle over a vaccine rule started almost immediately.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an emergency temporary standard on Nov. 4 requiring employees who work for a private company with 100 or more workers to get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.

The lawsuits were filed almost immediately around the country challenging the new rule. But two days later — on Nov. 6 — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued an injunction that temporarily halted the implementation of the policy.

So what does this mean for those companies and employers affected by the rule?

Most experts believe that there will be a consolidation of all the cases and a single ruling will be issued. The case will likely be ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This uncertainty has left employers scrambling to decide whether to begin developing programs for compliance or wait until this is all resolved.

Companies with 100 or more employees should at least start to evaluate how they would comply and how quickly they can garner the resources for compliance even though many experts believe the temporary standard will not ultimately survive legal scrutiny.