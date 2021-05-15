Labor Law: New state law to give Virginia employees with disabilities added protections

The law formerly stated that any accommodation that would exceed $500 in cost shall be “rebuttably presumed to impose an undue burden upon any employer with fewer than 50 employees.”

That provision is deleted in the law that takes effect July 1.

Companies cannot take adverse action against a worker who requests or uses a reasonable accommodation, nor can businesses deny employment or promotion opportunities to an otherwise qualified applicant or employee because the employer must provide reasonable accommodations.

Covered employers also cannot require an employee to take leave as an accommodation if another reasonable accommodation can be provided to the known limitations related to the disability.

Employers must engage in a “timely, good faith interactive process” with workers who request reasonable accommodations. This is already a general requirement under the ADA.

Businesses must provide employees notice of their rights under the law to include posting them in a conspicuous location and in an employee handbook. The employee rights also must be provided to new workers when they start their job and be provided to any employee within 10 days following notice to the company of an worker’s disability.

Employers can be subjected to state lawsuits and jury trials if they violate the law, to include unlimited compensatory damages, back pay, attorney’s fees and other relief. Causes of action can be brought in two years, or 90 days following a right to sue letter issued by a human rights agency.