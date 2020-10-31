Labor Law: Now is the time for managers to communicate, empathize and guide the business with employees

And now is the time to explain to employees the company’s expectations following the election.

Leaders should first and foremost avoid taking a political position.

Too often they assume that everyone is on the same page. Taking a political position will make it difficult to reduce divisiveness within the ranks of the company, and it frequently diminishes the credibility of the leader.

In addition, leaders should explain the expectations for political apparel and displays. Whether in virtual meetings or in the workplace, employees should not be wearing hats or shirts with political slogans or displaying political paraphernalia or signs in the background. Doing so is just taunting.

During work discussions, professionalism and respect must be expected of everyone. The company needs to explain that it will strictly enforce its code of conduct. Bullying anyone because he or she voted a certain way also must be prohibited and immediately addressed if it occurs.

To fend off the employee who demands his or her right to free speech on the matter, in the private sector, employers are not required to provide employees with free speech.