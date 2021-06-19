Labor Law: NY's Andrew Cuomo’s statements on harassment show common misunderstandings around harassment

3. A person is not required to tell the perpetrator that the behavior is offensive or say to stop, before it is considered harassment. It is the responsibility of the perpetrator to not engage in the behavior in the first place.

4. A targeted employee who may be smiling and participating is not necessarily consenting. That person is likely doing so to get along.

5. Creepy behavior can equate to harassment.

To avoid claims of harassment, workers are well-advised to eradicate any discussion of sex at work.

Do not discuss your own sex life or ask others about theirs. Do not flirt, proposition, touch, lurk or make personal comments, including compliments and comments about appearance. Do not send text or direct messages that are creepy and too familiar.

Make these assumptions: No one at work wants to date you. No one at work wants to hear about your sex life. No one at work wants to talk about their own sex life.

And if they claim to want to, don’t assume it’s consensual. It often isn’t, and you may hear about it later.

Eradicating harassment is in the control of every worker, and management plays a key role of addressing harassment when they are made aware of it.

Companies must make a priority to train employees and managers to identify — and stop — harassment from occurring within the workplace and after hours between employees.