Labor Law: Paid sick leave law not extended by Congress, but employers can voluntarily provide leave for tax credits

The department opined on whether time spent traveling from home to the office is compensable where an employee teleworks part of the day and then travels to the office for the remainder of the workday, or vice versa. With so many employees teleworking, employers have been concerned that those who work partial days from home might be entitled to pay for the commute to the workplace based on the continuous workday legal theory.

The Labor Department concluded that “when an employee (a) chooses to perform some work before traveling to the office or (b) chooses to perform work at home after leaving the office, and in either case has sufficient time in between her telework and office work periods to use effectively for her own purposes, the time she spends traveling between home and office is not compensable.”

The time may be compensable, however, if the employer sets strict requirements on the timing of the work. For example, if the company states the employee must work from 8 a.m. to noon at home and then 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the office, the travel time may constitute compensable time as it would appear to be continuous work.