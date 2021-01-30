Labor Law: Permanent COVID-19 workplace rules are adopted for Virginia businesses

The standard also clarifies that face shields made of transparent, impermeable materials are not a substitute for face coverings, although they appear to be an acceptable reasonable accommodation under certain circumstances for those who cannot otherwise wear face coverings.

The emergency temporary rules, which went into effect last summer, did not require employees to wear face coverings, according to Courtney Malveaux, the immediate past Virginia Labor Commissioner and current co-leader of the Jackson Lewis law firm’s workplace safety and health practice group.

“The permanent standard is a little different in that it requires employers to impose face covering mandates in limited circumstances, such as when employees can’t practice physical distancing or when they are in customer facing jobs,” Malveaux said. “Unfortunately, the governor’s Executive Order 72 contradicts both standards, as it requires people to wear face coverings while in an indoor area shared with others.

“It leaves employers scratching their heads, especially if their employees are spaced far apart from each other.”

***