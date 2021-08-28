Labor Law: Planning is key when terminating an employee

The minor expense and inconvenience are well worth the peace of mind of keeping everyone safe. If the employee shows any volatility following the termination, consider maintaining the security presence for some period of time, while monitoring the former employee’s social media activity or other behaviors to evaluate threats made against the company.

Threats to sue are actually a sign that the former employee is focused on litigation and not violence, but each case is fact-specific and warrants a threat assessment.

Information security:

Before terminating a worker, employers need to determine what access the person has to information, including not just email or other electronic communications, but also internal access to servers and information such as customers, sales, documents and the like.

Businesses also should consider whether the employee has access to external sites, such as the company’s social media, vendor sites, job sites, third-party software and the like.

Before terminating an employee, companies need to disable any access to information or electronic communications.