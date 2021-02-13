Labor Law: Protecting your employees from a hostile work environment means taking actions against coworkers and customers

Instead of immediately taking steps to stop the unwanted communications, the employee was again warned by management and colleagues to be careful.

The customer also went to other bank locations asking about this particular female employee and talking about dating her. Coworkers described his conduct as “getting creepy” and suggested the employee contact the police because his conduct was potentially “extremely dangerous.”

On Valentine’s Day, the customer sent the employee flowers and a card, saying the two were “soulmates” and “meant to be together.”

Although the employee’s manager finally promised that the customer would not return to the bank, the manager never informed the customer of this decision. Instead, the manager asked the employee to call the customer and tell him it was inappropriate to send her flowers. The employee felt uncomfortable but complied.

The customer agreed to stop the behaviors, but his conduct continued. The branch eventually closed the customer’s account because he was “wasting their time[,]” “badgering them constantly[,]”and “didn’t have any money.”

Shortly thereafter at a charity event where the employee was volunteering on behalf of the bank, she noticed the customer staring and felt threatened.