Labor Law: Racial discrimination case against the NFL highlights the need for hiring practices to be legitimate

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a 58-page class action lawsuit in early February against the NFL, the Dolphins and other football teams alleging systemic racial discrimination.

His lawsuit cites civil rights laws in New Jersey, New York and New York City as well as a section of the Civil Rights Act prohibiting deprivation of rights and privileges.

The Dolphins fired Flores, who is Black, in January after three years.

The suit was filed after Flores received a text from the head coach of another NFL team that congratulated him for being selected for the Giants’ job, but he then realized that the text was meant for white coach Brian Daboll, who was ultimately selected.

Flores believes the Giants made the decision to hire Daboll before Flores interviewed for the position, which means the interview process was a sham and only designed to meet the NFL’s requirements to interview a Black candidate.

According to the case, the NFL implemented the Rooney Rule, which “required NFL teams to interview at least one Black person in connection with any head coach vacancy. The Rooney Rule has since been expanded to cover general manager and other front-office positions, as well as assistant head coach and coordinator positions. Moreover, as it relates to head coach positions, teams are now required to interview two minority coaching candidates, at least one of whom must be interviewed in person.”

Despite these efforts to hire qualified Black candidates, there is currently only one Black NFL head coach among the 32 teams. This means that many Black candidates applied — and few were selected and/or retained.

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo sent to NFL executives after Flores filed the lawsuit.

“We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however, we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.”

Actions speak louder than words — and the processes the NFL has in place are not working. It shouldn’t take a federal lawsuit before making this conclusion.

This isn’t about affirmative action. It’s about questioning, as the suit does, how there can be so few Black NFL leaders, and no Black owners, when more than 70% of the players (presumably a good candidate pool) are Black.

Employers who implement sham employment practices — such as a mandating a certain number of diverse candidates or diverse interview panels solely for window dressing with no real intent of hiring those candidates — cause more harm than good.

Imagine how demeaning it is to be a minority candidate believing you have a chance at a position only to learn you were used as a pawn to satisfy an interview quota. This is how many candidates feel.

Employers need to be intentional about their recruitment efforts, casting a wide net to find qualified candidates.

Companies also need to continuously review hiring practices to see when qualified diverse candidates are not selected, and why that happened.

Too often, implicit bias creeps into the hiring process. The reality is that discrimination occurs in the hiring process, and employers need a process to prevent it from occurring.

This is also true of the interview panel — it needs to be more than window dressing.

Recently, a Black manager was accused of removing a Black member of an interview panel because, according to the manager, the panel member wasn’t “Black enough,” meaning her skin was too light.

The process needs to be legitimate and designed for a sincere purpose of fairness and objectivity and hiring diverse qualified candidates. It should not be an exercise in futility or simply window dressing.