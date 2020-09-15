Labor Law: Ready to bring employees back to the office? Some suggestions to concerns employers may receive

These regulations provide a roadmap for ensuring a safe and healthy workplace, including guidance on mask wearing, distancing, engineering controls, training and other important protocols depending on the employer’s industry.

In communicating the return-to-work plan, and promising full compliance with the Virginia regulations, employers should also universally ask employees if they have any concerns about returning to the workplace and, if so, communicate those concerns with human resources or the organization’s designated person to respond.

If an employee responds with an objection to returning to work, employers should carefully consider each request.

Of course, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and who has been ordered by a doctor to quarantine should not return to work, but employers are entitled to medical documentation regarding the quarantine order.

Below are some suggested solutions to the concerns employers have heard from returning employees:

“I have co-morbidities making me more susceptible to complications from COVID-19.”