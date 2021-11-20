Labor Law: Recent federal wage and hour Investigations should remind employers to get their pay practices in compliance

Once employees are properly classified, those who are non-exempt must be paid for all hours worked, and receive overtime at a rate of one and a half times that employee’s regular rate of pay or all hours worked over 40 in the defined seven-day workweek.

Employers often confuse this requirement with the pay period and allow employees to make up time the following week. The law prohibits this unless the employee falls under the narrow special rules for certain industries like law enforcement, fire departments and health care.

Working time includes all time worked, including in certain instances when the employee is traveling, training, waiting, volunteering and on break.

While no Virginia or federal law requires employers to provide meal or break periods, if one is provided, there are special rules around it. For example, breaks of about 20 minutes or less are compensable. The employee must be paid when she takes 10 or 15 minutes away from work.

However, a meal period of 30 minutes or more is not considered working time, but if the employee is interrupted during the meal period or expected to work, the employee gets an entirely new reset of the 30-minute meal period for the meal time to be uncompensated.