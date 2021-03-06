Labor Law: Sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo offer a good reminder for employers to take notice and to take action

Employers can learn many lessons from the recent allegations of sexual harassment levied against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Companies should use this as an opportunity to take notice — and take action — in their own workplaces.

Despite years of discussions and promises to stop harassment, sexual harassment remains misunderstood.

First and foremost, anytime an allegation of harassment, discrimination or other misconduct is made in the workplace, the employer must ensure that everyone involved receives a fair and impartial investigation.

Too often in recent years, we have rushed to assume that a person accused of misconduct is guilty of the behaviors. Everyone deserves fairness in the process.

The person selected to conduct the investigation needs to be a person who has the talent and experience to conduct a thorough investigation free from influence. Don’t assume just because someone is a lawyer or human resources professional that the person has the experience or demeanor to conduct an investigation that will properly assess credibility with appropriate fact-finding.