Labor Law: Should companies require workers to sign a COVID waiver?

As employees are returning to work, some businesses are considering requiring workers to sign what is being called a COVID waiver, which would release the company from liability should the employee contract COVID-19 upon return to work.

There are two questions here: Is such a waiver legal? Is it a good idea?

Under Virginia law, pre-injury releases are not legal, according to the 1992 decision from the Virginia Supreme Court. In that case, the plaintiff signed an entry form for a triathlon that included a provision that entrants would “waive, release and forever discharge any and all rights for damages which I may have or may hereafter accrue to me against the organizations and sponsors…for any and all injuries suffered by me in said event.”

The plaintiff sustained an injury, which he claimed was due to an alleged negligence by the event organizers. He sued.

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled that a pre-injury release violates the public policy of Virginia and is therefore not enforceable.

Despite this, an employer could legally establish an “assumption of the risk” provision wherein returning workers agree and acknowledge the risks associated with exposure to other people who might contract COVID-19.