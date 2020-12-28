Labor Law: Six things 2020 taught us about the workplace

Those associations that have focused primarily on networking might need to readjust their mission to be a voice and advocate for their industries.

6. Plan now for uncertainty: Whether finance, legal or insurance, businesses needed to scramble to determine what they had and what they needed.

In 2021, business owners need to build a network of trusted advisers, including lawyers, accountants, insurance brokers, safety managers and bankers, to build a strong foundation for basic business necessities.

For example, few businesses understood what was really in their insurance policies and whether mandated shutdowns would be compensated as insurance claims.

Those employers who enjoyed a positive relationship with a banker were able to get federal funds much quicker than those relying on strangers at big banks.

Things can turn quickly and be out of your control. Prepare not just your organization, but your industry, for what might be needed in the future.

Organizations also need to plan for COVID-19-related litigation and be sure that insurance policies address these types of situations.

Tough times are a way of showing us how great the good times can be. Employers and workers will likely feel a greater sense of appreciation for having work and customers in 2021 as we all happily bid adios to 2020.