Labor Law: Steps every organization must take in 2021 to prevent and end harassment in the workplace

While it seems inconceivable that organizations still employ people who engage in sexual harassment, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settled lawsuits that expose the grim reality that many businesses haven’t gotten the memo that sexual harassment must be prevented and not tolerated in the workplace. Too many companies and industries wrongly believe they are exempt from the rules.

Some believe they are too small to establish policies. Others will say, “you don’t understand the culture of this industry,” causing the misconduct to be generally accepted by management. Still others simply fail to make the basic effort to train managers or investigate employee complaints or take them seriously.

For instance, two cases settled by the EEOC in December highlight the issues. In one case, a now-closed Harley-Davidson dealership in Illinois agreed to pay a former employee nearly $200,000 rather than face trial for sexual harassment and retaliatory termination.