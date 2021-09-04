Labor Law: Taming the workplace bully is necessary to help avoid a toxic or hostile workplace

The bully is masterful in this respect because the person will leave employees believing that the bully is sticking up for the workers and but in reality their jobs would be in jeopardy. The bully also convinces employees that the bully has the full support of management, or human resources, or the board, and therefore there is no value in complaining about anything the bully is doing.

In a recent survey by MyPerfectResume of the 1,000 people, 79% said they had witnessed or experienced workplace bullying. It is likely one or more employees in your workplace are being bullied.

Because bullies are usually competent, many times star performers, in their jobs, they are rarely held accountable. They are quite skilled at behaving appropriately to their leadership and yet vile and vicious to the ones who are targeted. This is often referred to as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde behaviors.

Bullies have multiple excuses for why someone is complaining about them.

They will claim to have high expectations, or they are implementing unpopular but necessary changes or holding an employee accountable for poor performance.

Bullies will make efforts to set their target up to fail so that the person does fail.