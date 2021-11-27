Labor Law: Tesla factory employee alleges 'rampant sexual harassment' in lawsuit

She also described men rubbing against her with their groins, and touching her under the pretext of working together in close quarters, according to the lawsuit.

The female worker claims to have lodged multiple complaints to management and human resources but received no assistance. The entire ordeal has caused her extreme emotional distress, she claims.

She said she was “forced to endure this atrocious and illegal behavior for years until she could not take it anymore,” and that she was “bringing this case to put a stop to the system of sexual harassment that plagues her and other women at Tesla.”

This case represents a rare employment lawsuit filed against the company, in part because most Tesla employees must sign arbitration clauses that prohibit lawsuits and force disagreements into arbitration. The issue of whether the arbitration agreement is enforceable will also be litigated.

All employers should understand that sexual harassment is happening right now in workplaces. Too often, employers wrongly believe that their culture is special, no one is offended or that people are consenting.

Organizations must: