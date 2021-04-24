Labor Law: The complexity around Virginia's legalization of marijuana and other state laws has left employers with more questions than answers

The new marijuana law passed by the General Assembly this year and signed by the governor leaves many open questions for employers.

Last week, I wrote about potential implications that federal laws may have on the new state law that legalizes recreational marijuana possession.

But employers also have to be concerned with how the new Virginia marijuana law in some ways conflicts with state laws.

For instance, employers will need to consider the implications of several state laws before terminating an employee who tests positive for marijuana use, including those who are using marijuana for a medical condition.

An employee could be terminated or denied an accommodation under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act,

But it might not be legal to do so under changes state lawmakers made this year to the Virginia Human Rights Act, which was changed to include disability among protected characteristics. Effective July 1, the changes to that law require companies that employ five or more workers to provide reasonable accommodations to any otherwise qualified employee with a physical or mental impairment unless doing so creates an undue hardship.