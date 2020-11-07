Labor Law: Top considerations managers may need for leading the workplace during and after the pandemic

If an employee asks to adjust a schedule and it does not negatively affect customers or the company, then consider how you can accommodate the worker.

For instance, an employee might need to work in the afternoon and evening because the person needs to spend most mornings helping a child with schoolwork. If an employee can only come into work in the mornings but has to work from home in the afternoon, try to make that happen. If an employee needs to take off Friday but plans to work the weekend and it won’t negatively affect the job, then let it happen.

3. Be empathetic: During a video call recently, a client’s 3-year-old daughter came bursting in and climbed up on the client’s lap. The client was mortified. Her boss, who was also in the call, joked that she might have to put the daughter on the payroll, causing everyone to laugh. That’s empathy.

Empathy doesn’t come natural to some people, especially those on the “doer” or “task” end of the spectrum.

Ask questions to see how your employees are doing. Offer support. Recognize their specific situation. Don’t judge.

Acknowledge what they are going through, and show appreciation for how well they have adapted to the changing times.