Labor Law: Vaccine mandates are rapidly changing the employment landscape

Instead, employers should identify in the recruitment process that all employees will be required to demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated or produce documentation for an exemption due to a religious belief or medical reason, and have the applicant certify that the person can meet this requirement.

In doing this, the applicant will not be required to disclose his or her need for an exemption before an offer is made.

After a conditional offer is made to the applicant, the employer can then require proof of vaccination or engage in the interactive process to determine if reasonable accommodations can be made. If so, the applicant can be hired, and if not, the offer can be withdrawn.

Certain employers such as nursing homes will unlikely be able to accommodate any employee who is unvaccinated as their presence in the workplace would likely be considered a direct threat to the populations they serve.

In a 100-year pandemic, information changes rapidly, and employers need to remain vigilant in carefully assessing their needs as well as the rights of their employees.