Labor Law: Virginia employers need to comply with workplace safety rules which conflict with the CDC and governor’s order

The governor has not rescinded his executive order issued last year extending the state of emergency, which is a prerequisite to the board meeting to amend or remove the standards.

Courtney Malveaux, a principal in the Richmond office of the Jackson Lewis law firm who also sits on the state’s Safety and Health Codes Board, said he voted against the standards for this very reason.

He said that the science was rapidly changing and the vaccinations had already started when the board adopted the workplace safety standards in January. The Safety and Health Codes Board has 14 members appointed by the governor.

“The board intentionally dodged the issue of different rules between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, even though the vaccine was becoming available,” he said.

The state now has a standard based on the science of January in May. “From the beginning, VOSH [Virginia Occupational Safety and Health] should have embraced the science and should have required employers to follow the CDC guidance in real time. It still has an opportunity to do so now,” Malveaux said.

He recalled that an earlier draft of the standards contained a safe harbor provision providing that if the employer was complying with the CDC that the employer was in compliance with the standards.