Labor Law: Virginia lawmakers pass workers compensation laws related to COVID-19

During the recently completed legislative session, the General Assembly, through bipartisan support, amended certain workers’ compensation legislation to include presumed coverage related to COVID-19 for certain professions.

Health care workers who are “directly involved in diagnosing or treating persons known or suspected to have COVID-19” and who either die or become disabled due to COVID-19 will be presumed to have suffered an occupational disease unless that presumption is overcome by contrary evidence.

An occupational disease is defined by law as a “disease arising out of and in the course of employment, but not an ordinary disease of life to which the general public is exposed outside of the employment.”

The law provides that an employee diagnosed with an occupational disease “shall be entitled to the same hospital, medical and miscellaneous benefits as an employee who has a compensable injury by accident” with certain limited exceptions.

To receive the coverage under the new law, the health care worker must have received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 and experience signs and symptoms of the coronavirus that require medical treatment.