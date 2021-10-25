Labor Law: Virginia requires reasonable accommodation for pregnant workers

Historically, employers have required that pregnant workers take a leave of absence if pregnancy prevented them from continuing in their roles. Under Virginia law, this is a last resort. The law states that an employer cannot require an employee to take leave if another reasonable accommodation can be provided to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions of the employee.

Employers also violate the state law if they:

fail to make reasonable accommodations;

take adverse action against an employee who requests or uses a reasonable accommodation pursuant to this section; or

deny employment or promotion opportunities to an otherwise qualified applicant or employee because such employer will be required to make reasonable accommodation to the known limitations of such applicant or employee related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions.

If an employee announces she is pregnant in a job interview, the employer cannot reject her candidacy as a result.

Employees who are aggrieved under the law have a right to sue in state court within two years or they can file a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Law and can then file suit in state court following the issuance of the right to sue.

Virginia employers were caught a bit off guard with the flurry of employment legislation passed in the past two years, but they need to be aware of this and the many other new requirements.