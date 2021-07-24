Labor Law: Walmart lost a lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome

Instead of accommodating the employee, the EEOC alleged Walmart fired her. The employee had 16 years’ worth of consistent positive performance evaluations.

“The substantial jury verdict in this case sends a strong message to employers that disability discrimination is unacceptable in our nation’s workplaces,” said Charlotte A. Burrows, chair of the EEOC, of the verdict. “All of those who come forward to ensure the right to a workplace free of discrimination do a service to our nation.”

The EEOC’s regional attorney said, “The jury here recognized, and apparently was quite offended, that Ms. Spaeth [the employee] lost her job because of needless — and unlawful — inflexibility on the part of Walmart.”

Federal law caps compensatory and punitive damages in these type of cases to $300,000 for employers of this size. Therefore, the verdict likely will be reduced to the cap.

Under the recent state expansion to the Virginia Human Rights Act, employers with six or more employees can be liable for unlimited compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, in addition to attorney’s fees and other relief. This verdict will likely persuade attorneys to file in Virginia state courts to avoid the caps provided in federal law.

Employers need to address their practices around providing reasonable accommodations, and provide notice to new and current employees of their right to a reasonable accommodations for disabilities. They also need to engage in the interactive process and offer flexible solutions while not removing any essential job functions or performance measurements.