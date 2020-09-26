Labor Law: Walmart's $20 million sex bias settlement is a good reminder for employers to examine hiring criteria

Most companies appropriately set forth policies and procedures to prevent explicit discrimination and bias. As the nation continues dialogue on implicit bias, employers should do more to uncover the implicit bias preventing individuals from advancement.

Employers should be testing every aspect of their employment practices to determine if and where people of color, women, those with disabilities and others fall out of the system. Employers should be examining hiring practices, promotions, compensation, and other benefits.

In doing so, businesses should carefully examine criteria currently being required, but which might not be necessary for the successful performance of the position, such as degrees or certifications.

In addition, employers should carefully examine any pre-employment testing (be it physical or otherwise) to make sure that the test is validated for that specific position, and that the criteria is properly administered.

Sometimes, for example, a test is validated for one position if the person scores above 70 and then the employer may arbitrarily increase the criteria to a passing score of 80, thus resulting in a disparate impact without a legitimate criterion being applied.