Labor Law: When can parents take paid sick leave to care of their child when school is closed for COVID-19?

The caveat is that the leave must be needed to actually care for the child during that time and only if no other suitable person is available to do so.

Another requirement is that the school is effectively “closed” for the parent’s child on days that he or she cannot attend in person, the Labor Department said. Thus, the parent may take paid leave under the law only on the child’s remote-learning day.

On school choice:

The Labor Department’s second clarification relates to situations where the school has provided parents the choice between having the child attend in-person or participate in a remote learning program in the fall.

Would parents be allowed to take paid leave under the law if they signed their child up for the remote learning option because the parents worried the child might contract COVID-19 and expose the family?

In that case, the parent is not entitled to take paid leave under the law because the child’s school is not “closed” due to COVID-19 related reasons, according to the DOL’s guidance. The school is actually open for the child to attend.