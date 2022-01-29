Labor Law: Woman truck driver sues Walmart for discrimination over uniform pants claiming they are 'uncomfortable and poorly fitting' for females

Webb accuses the retail giant of sex discrimination because “Walmart’s nationwide practice is to provide pants that only fit their male drivers, while requiring only female employees like the plaintiff employed by Walmart and other females similarly situated, wherever, located, to purchase and launder their own uniform pants.”

Webb alleges she purchased her own pants at her own expense.

Before filing her charge of discrimination and subsequent lawsuit, Webb alleges she addressed her concerns with Walmart human resources and supervisors on several occasions, but her requests were ignored.

In a statement, Walmart claims to have provided Webb with pants months prior to the filing of the lawsuit.

Webb’s attorney, in a statement, said that Walmart should reimburse Webb $300 to $400 for the cost of the pants she purchased.

When employers discuss diversity and inclusion in the workplace, these are the types of everyday workplace needs that must be considered.