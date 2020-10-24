Labor Law: Working virtually doesn't obviate harassment

Sexual, racial or other misconduct, if done virtually, is still harassment.

With so many people working remotely, some employers have neglected to set standards for conduct while conducting business virtually. When employees don’t realize that their microphone or video are still on, the consequences can be serious.

For example, Jeffrey Toobin, a CNN legal analyst and reporter for The New Yorker, was suspended last week after it was reported that he exposed himself and was engaged in sexual behavior while on a video conference.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” he said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

Toobin said he thought his camera was turned off and that “no one on the Zoom call could see me.” He added that “I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

To be clear, exposing yourself and engaging in sex act while working is not a “mistake,” regardless of whether the camera is on.

In April, a Florida judge sent an open letter to lawyers in his county to not take calls from bed and to dress “appropriately” for online hearings. He said he saw some lawyers appear topless while participating in a Zoom call.