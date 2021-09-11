Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?

According to the EEOC, “A belief is ‘religious’ for Title VII purposes if it is ‘religious’ in the person’s ‘own scheme of things,’ i.e., it is a ‘sincere and meaningful’ belief that ‘occupies a place in the life of its possessor parallel to that filled by ... God.’”

Employers should not consider the reasonableness of an individual’s religious beliefs, and, in fact, “religious beliefs need not be acceptable, logical, consistent, or comprehensible to others.”

“An employee’s belief, observance or practice can be ‘religious’ under Title VII even if the employee is affiliated with a religious group that does not espouse or recognize that individual’s belief, observance, or practice, or if few — or no — other people adhere to it.”

To make matters more complex for employers, the EEOC states that religious beliefs include “non-theistic moral or ethical beliefs as to what is right and wrong which are sincerely held with the strength of traditional religious views.” Religion typically concerns “ultimate ideas” about “life, purpose, and death.”

Exempt from “religious beliefs” are “social, political, or economic philosophies, as well as mere personal preferences.”